Laughter Chefs PROMO: Vicky Jain's mom to appear on show; engages in fun conversation with Krushna Abhishek 

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is living up to the audience's expectations. Featuring prominent personalities from the television industry, the reality show blends cooking skills and humor, resulting in hilarious antics. After wrapping up the Bollywood theme on the show, contestants are all set to welcome Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's mom-in-law on the stage.

As per the new promo released by the makers, Vicky’s mother will appear on the stage to lift up the entertainment quotient. She will also be seen grooving to the dhol beats with other contestants on Laughter Chefs.

Vicky Jain's mother makes a grand entry on Laughter Chefs

Only recently, the makers of the show posted a clip that showed Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law walking on the stage. Dressed in a white saree, her expressions apparently showcased her delight and happiness at joining her son and daughter-in-law on Laughter Chefs.

As she entered, host Bharti Singh is heard saying, “Bigg Boss ko daantne wali, laakhon saason ko represent karne wali, mummyon ki mummy, Vicky ki mummy (The one who scolds Bigg Boss, the one who represents lakhs of mother-in-law(s), the mother of mothers, Vicky’s mom).”

She walked the red carpet and looked all excited. Ankita Lokhande was spotted wearing huge smiles as the contestants welcomed her. Meanwhile, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Arjun Bijlani bowed down as if a queen was marking her presence on the show.

Advertisement

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Cool mom ka swag apne saath le kar stage par aa gayi Vicky ki mummy! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Have a look at the promo here:

In one of the segments of the promo, we hear Krushna Abhishek saying, “Aunty ko sabse pehle Colors pe maine hi nachaya (I was the first one to make aunty dance on Colors).”

To this, Vicky's mom remarked, “Dance karna jawani mein, budhaapa kisne dekha hai (Dancing in youth, who has seen old age?).”

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs will also witness Suniel Shetty making a stunning appearance on the show.

About Laughter Chefs

The show features Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani – Karan Kundrra, Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, and Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, all participating in pairs.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!