Laughter Chefs PROMO: Vicky Jain’s mother all set to spice up the show with her wit, humor; teases Kashmera Shah

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is keeping the viewers intrigued with its new concept. The show, which features twelve renowned television personalities facing blunders while cooking in the kitchen setup, is going to host the family members of the participants in the coming week.

As per the latest promo, Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana will also come on the comedy show to witness her son and daughter-in-law, Ankita Lokhande’s culinary skills. She grabbed eyeballs for her blunt nature and sense of humor after appearing on Bigg Boss 17.

Vicky Jain’s mother hilarious remark on Krushna and Kashmera’s bhatura

The new promo of Laughter Chefs posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with Krushna Abhishek complaining about his bhatura not swelling properly.

To this, Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana jokingly tells him that his bhatura will never puff up because he has been puffed up by Karishma.

When Kashmera Shah questions who is Karishma, Mrs. Jain apologizes for mistaking her name for Karishma. This leaves everyone in stitches. Krushna, who is known for his comic one-liners, demands meeting Karishma.

The caption of the taser reads, “Kashmera ke hote huye milna chahta hai Krushna kisi aur se! (Who does Krushna want to meet with while in presence of Kashmera!)”

Take a look at some of the screen grabs from the video here:

Apart from this, Laughter Chefs will also see Suniel Shetty joining the show for the Anna Special episode. The Bollywood star will be seen challenging celebrity participants to prepare his favorite South Indian snack, Murukku, also known as Chakali.

The task will end up evoking laughter and amusement as the contestants face amusing errors while trying to impress the esteemed guest. Suniel will also test host Bharti Singh's cooking skills. He will make her cook medu vada for him.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is set against a kitchen backdrop featuring six celebrity couples/ pairs bringing out their unique dynamics while stirring scrumptious delicacies. The show gives a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking antics as they engage in playful banter.

The show premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

