Laughter Chefs: Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni finally earn stars for THESE dishes; Share excitement in BTS clip

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment, which is a comedy show more than a cooking show, is entertaining the viewers. Its unique concept has been appreciated by the viewers. The show features 12 entertainers from the television and showbiz industry.

One of them, singer Rahul Vaidya, whose partner is Aly Goni, shared a BTS clip today. The two have finally earned golden stars for their performance.

Rahul Vaidya shares his excitement

Just a few hours back, Rahul Vaidya shared a clip from the sets of Laughter Chefs. In the clip, Rahul says, “Hi guys, we are on the sets of Laughter Chefs. Aaj humlog bohot sari cheezein banaye hain, star bhi kamaye hain. (Aly flaunts the star on his shirt)... Pehle humne rasmalai banayi, phir humne…”

(Today, we made a lot of dishes and earned stars, too. First, we made rasmalai, and then…)”

As Rahul tries to remember the dishes they made, Aly Goni, who is his partner in the show, intervenes and says, “Humne 2nd banaya tha rumali roti aur veg seekh kebab, and third humne chocolate banaya. (We made rumali roti 2nd, and for the 3rd dish, we made chocolate).”

Here’s the screenshot from Rahul Vaidya’s story:

For the unversed, stars are awarded to the participants who perform the best after each dish is made. Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh go around tasting each dish before deciding who gets the star. Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair got the stars for the first two episodes.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and streams on JioCinema and Colors TV every weekend at 9:30 PM.

The format features Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra – Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, all participating in pairs. Each episode involves the pairs cooking a dish assigned by Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi, who judges the dishes alongside Bharti.

The unique concept of the show revolves around non-stop comedy, with the participants and viewers enjoying seeing their favorite celebrities struggling to cook even basic dishes.

