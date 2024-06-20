Laughter Chefs: Reem Shaikh’s idea to make pizza leaves Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi in shock; WATCH

Laughter Chefs has lived up to its title. It’s proving to be a laughter riot as the celebrity contestants’ antics while cooking are leaving the viewers in splits. Needless to say, Bharti Singh as the host, tops it up with her perfect one-liners and epic reactions. In a recent promo of Laughter Chefs, contestant Reem Shaikh is seen leaving everyone in shock as she shares that she will fry the pizza.

Reem Shaikh wants to fry pizza

The recently released promo shows Bharti Singh calling Reem Shaikh Poo as she was dressed in Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character for the Bollywood special night. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi asks her why she brought two frying pans. Her partner Jannat Zubair says, “Ek main sauce banayenge (Will make the sauce in one),” and the actress innocently adds, “Aur ek main pizza fry karenge na. (And will fry the pizza in the other.)”

Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi have a hilarious reaction as her reply shocks them. They say it aloud at the same time, “Fry?” and Bharti holds the celebrity chef’s arm.

Watch Laughter Chefs’ promo here:

Talking about Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, the gen-z duo’s partnering, they have proved that they are no culinary experts, but their booking skills and dedication have impressed the judge. In fact, they managed to win stars on the first episode only.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs, hosted by comedy queen Bharti Singh, features 12 entertainers from the industry: Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra – Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, all participating in pairs.

The contestants have to cook two dishes on each episode, as assigned by Harpal Singh Sokhi. After they are assigned the dish, they have to collect all the correct ingredients and utensils to make the dish within the given time. The host and the judge then go around to taste each dish and rate them.

The show streams on JioCinema premium at 10:30 PM on weekends. It also airs on Colors TV.

