Laughter Chefs' Rubina Dilaik spends spiritual time with Jaya Kishori, Palak Muchhal and more; Sonu Nigam's special performance is a must-watch

Rubina Dilaik, one of the most well-known actresses, never fails to win the hearts of her fans with her simplicity and admirable attitude. Her humble nature, commitment to her roots, and respect for her culture have always resonated with her supporters. Recently, Rubina shared a meaningful spiritual experience with some close friends.

In a video shared by Rubina, the actress can be seen enjoying bhajans with celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Iulia Vantur, and others. Taking to her social media account, Rubina uploaded a video of her spiritual evening spent at Palak Muchhal and Palaash Muchhal's home. In the clip, the actress is seen immersed in the joyful ambiance, enjoying Krishna bhajans alongside Iulia Vantur, Sonu Nigam , Jaya Kishori, and more. The room exudes an atmosphere of happiness, music, and devotion, heightened by Sonu Nigam’s soulful performance.

Sharing the video, Rubina Dilaik wrote: "Bhakti, Prem aur Anand — kal shaam ki bhajan Sandhya ke liye @palash_muchhal aur @palakmuchhal3 ka dil se THANK YOU." The video clearly shows that the celebrities had a deeply spiritual and blissful time as they sang bhajans together.

Watch Rubina Dilaik's video here-

Speaking about Rubina Dilaik's life, the actress has always diligently followed her culture. She proudly embraces her identity as a true 'Pahadi,' often visiting her hometown, Shimla, in Himachal Pradesh. During her visits, she is seen relishing authentic Pahadi cuisine and celebrating her roots with grace. After giving birth to her twins, Rubina decided to raise her babies, Edha and Jeeva, in her hometown of Shimla, ensuring they grow up surrounded by the serene beauty and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in the hit cooking reality show Laughter Chefs . This marks her return to television after embracing motherhood. In the show, Rubina is paired with Rahul Vaidya. For those unaware, Rahul and Rubina were previously seen together in Bigg Boss 14, where they shared a memorable camaraderie.

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018 and are proud parents to two beautiful daughters. The couple welcomed their twin babies on November 27, 2023, and shared the joyous news with their fans on social media a few days later.