Laughter Chefs Season 2: Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel burns his hand while cooking on sets; WATCH
Laughter Chefs season 2 is returning to television screens with Bharti Singh as host. Recent reports state Samarth Jurel has suffered injury on sets.
Viewers are eagerly anticipating the return of Laughter Chefs with its season 2. The unusual cooking and comedy show is returning to television screens with its second season. Besides the celebrities from the first season, there will be fresh faces, including Abhishek Kumar, Rubina Dilaik, and Samarth Jurel, among others. Now, the latest reports suggest Jurel has suffered an injury on set.
Samarth Jurel was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2. He was going to his vanity van from the sets when the paps interacted with him. As they asked him to wait and pose for photos, the Bigg Boss 17 fame said, “Bhai, haat jal gaya mera. (Bro, my hand got burnt).”
Watch the video of Samarth Jurel here:
It seems Samarth Jurel had the accident on the sets of the show while preparing a dish. In the previous season, actress Reem Shaikh who was paired with Jannat Zubair had an accident while cooking and the actress got scars on her face.
For the unversed, Laughter Chefs test the cooking skills of celebrities. Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who judges the show gives the participants a dish. A clip shows how the dish is prepared.
Celebrities who participate in pairs have to collect the ingredients of the dish, and the utensils, and prepare it from scratch without any help. Bharti Singh hosts the show.
The celebrities of the second season of Laughter Chefs include Abhishek Kumar who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.
Several promos of Laughter Chefs Season 2 have already teased viewers about the fun they can expect. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
