Laughter Chefs: Was Aly Goni REPLACED in season 2? Vicky Jain reveals

Laughter Chefs, the fun cooking reality show has kickstarted and audiences can only expect unlimited entertainment from it. Consisting of an interesting ensemble of prominent celebrities, the new season promises more unforgettable moments. In the new season, contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra and a few others, who were a part of season one, are not a part of season 2. Recently, Vicky Jain spoke about Aly not being a part of Laughter Chefs 2.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Vicky Jain discussed Aly Goni's absence from Laughter Chefs Season 2. When asked whether he was replaced, Vicky revealed that Aly wasn't replaced but shared that he didn't continue. He added, "Now everyone is equal. Now no one knows anything."

Vicky disclosed how in the first season of Laughter Chefs everyone used to copy Aly's cooking and the person who copied the best used to win the round. The Bigg Boss 17 fame mentioned that either Aly Goni used to win the show or the contestant who copied him won. Vicky even mentioned that Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra used to cook well and all others were the same. He stated that this season all are equal.

Speaking about Laughter Chefs' new season, several new faces are a part of this fun cooking reality show. Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are the participants in Laughter Chefs 2.

These contestants are paired together in two and are assigned dishes to cook. While Bharti Singh will be hosting this entertaining cooking reality show, Harpal Singh Sokhi will be judging the dishes cooked by these celeb contestants. Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

