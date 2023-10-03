‘Le lo wapas, haat jod raha hu': Why does Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav want to return trophy?

Elvish Yadav making headlines is not something new. He has been all over the news since he won the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. While this boosted his popularity and fan following, on the other hand, he has been on the news for controversies. Currently, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are caught up in a row over negative PR. The social media is buzzing with trolls targeting them, clips of their statements are doing the round, and fans of both influencers are busy hitting on the other.

Elvish Yadav wants to return his Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy

In one of his recent vlogs, Elvish Yadav shared that he returned home after several months. Viewers see him spending time with his mom, however, all of a sudden, he asks, “Wo main saman kaha hain? (Where is the main item?)” Then he walks across the room and brings down the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy from the top of a cupboard. Holding the trophy in his hand he requested to take it back and spare him. He shared, “Isse le lo bhai, dekh liya meine Twitter pe posts. (Take it back, I have seen all Twitter posts).” While talking, he hands over the trophy to his mom who laughs at hearing his statement. Then he continues, “Isko courier karao, humara peecha chhodo bhai, haat jod raha hu tumlog ke agey, ye main jadd hain! (Courier the trophy and spare me, I'm requesting with folded hands, this is the root of all problems).” Then he shows a black horse head which is a decorative piece that he brought from inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and asks to take that back too. “Ye bhi wahi ka hain, ise bhi le jao (This is also from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, take it back too).” adds the winner.

Check out Elvish Yadav holding his Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy here:

His mom interrupts and says that it’s a gift, so it’s his. But Elvish argues, “Jo bhi hain, mujhe na chahiye bigg boss ka koi bhi cheez. (nods hand and head in diagreement) Kya hi zindagi ho rakhhi hain, humein chahiye sukoon, pyaar bhari zindagi jo pehle tha mere. (Whatever! I don't want anything from Bigg Boss. Life took such a turn! I want peace and life full of love, the way it was before).”

Further he holds the trophy again, and reads out what's written on it. He shares that it's written Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, which, for the record, he is, but he is ready to give away the trophy to stop all trolling and negative PR. "Ye chahiye toh ise apne ghar pe le jao. Aur ye sara cheezein back out, please. (Feel free to take this to your home. And please back out)," concluded the social media influencer.

Advertisement

It all started when a few days back, Elvish mentioned that someone he considered his brother was doing negative PR against him. Elvish's fans were quick to judge that he was talking about Abhishek Malhan. And this sparked the cold war between the fans of the two influencers.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya share heartwarming glimpses of each other as they fulfil parent duties; PICS