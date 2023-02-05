Legendary actress Mumtaz gives Rs 1 lakh to Indian Idol 13 contestant Deboshmita for her performance; WATCH

Indian Idol has returned with its thirteenth season with Aditya Narayan hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are judging this brand-new season. The first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 was really a hit and everyone enjoyed the beginning of the season. All the judges are loved by the viewers and they enjoy a massive social media following as well. Now, in tonight’s episode, we will see legendary actors Mumtaz and Dharmendra gracing the show and surprising their fans. For the unversed, Mumtaz will be appearing for the first time on the TV screen and impressed by a contestant’s performance, she will give her a token of love. Mumtaz gives Rs 1 lakh to Deboshmita

In a recent promo shared by the makers of the channel, we see Mumtaz giving a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Deboshmita for her spectacular performance. The legendary actress was quoted saying ‘It is a small taken from my side. Whenever we got to watch the performances of big artists, singers, actors, we buy tickets first and here this girl is performing for free so she deserves something.’ She further said the contestant that ‘Just think I bought a ticket for seeing you perform.’ Deboshmita who was constantly refusing looked teary-eyed by the legend’s gesture. Check out the promo here

Mumtaz grooves to her iconic song In another promo shared by the makers, we can see Mumtaz grooving to her iconic number ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ sung by Asha Bhosle and audience were cheering for her loudly. Well, it would be a delight to watch her on screen after such a long time. Check out the promo here

About Dharmendra and Mumtaz Mumtaz made her debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya at the young age of 11. She went on to feature in several hit films with Rajesh Khanna and they were a popular onscreen couple. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen with Aandhiyan in 1990, but quit acting after that. However, Dharmendra is still active in the movies and will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

ALSO READ: India Idol 13 Promo: Mumtaaz and Dharmendra to grace; '70s beauty dances on iconic song 'Shehri Babu'