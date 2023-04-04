LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actor - TV: Nakuul Mehta to Karan Kundrra; Check out the nominees

The much anticipated second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is only a few days away. The star studded event will take place on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu and we cannot hold our excitement for the gala night. We have already revealed that it is going to be bigger and better than last time. The event is inching closer, and with just a few days left for the award ceremony, we bring you the nominees for the Stunningly Stylish Actor- TV.

While we may have our favourites based on their look or acting skills or personalities, undoubtedly, we have one favourite that we look up to for dressing sense.

Some actors like to keep it casual in athleisure while some prefer to cut a stylish frame every time they step out. Whatever your preference is, we are sure our nominees for the stylish TV actor can help you pick your favorite. The list includes Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra, Shaheer Sheikh, and Harshad Chopra.

Arjun Bijlani

A good-looking actor, Arjun knows how to make heads turn. Over the years, he has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. Speaking of his fashion sense, the actor is best known for his quirky choice of outfits.

Nakuul Mehta

The winner of our Super Stylish TV Star Male at last year’s award, Nakuul Mehta’s cute looks and acting chops are the most adored things in the showbiz world. The actor does not shy away from experimenting when it comes to fashion.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon hearts wherever he goes.

Shaheer Sheikh

The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa star broke many hearts with the news of his marriage. Known to look great in almost any outfit he wears, the actor has a great physique and charming looks that make it impossible for fans to keep their eyes off the actor.

Harshad Chopda

Every time Harshad Chopda drops a photo, we cannot stop drooling. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor looks great in casual as well as classic suits. Take a look at his social media to see his drool-worthy pictures.



