LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actress-TV: Tejasswi Prakash to Shraddha Arya; Check out nominees

The much anticipated second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is only a few days away. The star studded event will take place on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu and we cannot hold our excitement for the gala night. The event is inching closer, and with just a few days left for the award ceremony, we bring you the next set of nominees. All of us have our favorite actresses whose wardrobes we envy. Whether it’s Tejasswi’s chic and classy style or Priyanka’s stunning outfit choices- these TV actresses sure know how to make heads turn.

Pick your Pinkvilla Style Icons favorites from our nominees which include Tejasswi Prakash, Shraddha Arya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Surbhi Chandna, and Rupali Ganguly.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash not only impresses the audience with her acting chops in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. The actress has proved time and again that she can rock any outfit with confidence.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya aka Preeta is super active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. This actress has recently made her fans drool with her sartorial choices. Shraddha in a saree deserves special mention as the actress looks spectacular whenever she drapes a nine-yard.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

One of the most favorite contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka made headlines due to her stylish appearance while inside the house. Whether it is traditional wear or western outfits, her outfits were the talk of the town.

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress her fans with her stylish outfits. Be it bold outfits or ethnic wear or fusion, the actress turns heads in whatever she wears.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has proved age is just a number. One of the most loved television actresses, Rupali Ganguly is a stunner. While she is mostly seen in sarees, the actress looks equally stunning in western gowns and lehengas.

