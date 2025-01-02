List of upcoming Indian TV shows in 2025 that will keep you entertained: Laughter Chefs, Celebrity Masterchef, Mannat and more

2025 has just begun, and fans can't wait to see what the leading channels have in store for them. While some have already grabbed the attention of fans by introducing promos and making announcements, a few are yet to create the buzz. However, Pinkvilla brings you a curated list of upcoming fictional and non-fictional Indian Television shows that will ensure to entertain you to the fullest this year.

List of upcoming Indian TV shows in 2025:

Laughter Chefs

After entertaining audiences with their first blockbuster season, the makers of Laughter Chefs are back with Season 2. Yes, Laughter Chefs 2 will soon premiere on Colors TV. Hosted by Bharti Singh, celebrity chef and food connoisseur Harpal Singh will lend his expertise to the competition.

Along with a few old contestants from Season 1, Season 2 of Laughter Chefs will feature many new faces, including Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel.

According to reports, Laughter Chefs Season 2 will premiere in January 2025. However, the channel has yet to officially confirm this.

Watch Laughter Chefs promo here-

Celebrity Masterchef

Celebrity Masterchef, a spin-off of Masterchef, is set to premiere in 2025. However, a major twist will be that celebrities will feature in this cooking reality show as contestants and showcase their culinary skills. And the participants of this interesting cooking reality show are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant.

Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, the show will air on Sony TV. The official release date and time are yet to be announced.

Watch Celebrity Masterchef's promo here-

Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki

Mannat - Har Khushi Paane Ki, featuring Ayesha Singh as Mannat, Mona Vasu as Aishwarya, and Adnan Khan as Vikrant, is a fictional show that is set to entertain the audience. The story revolves around the life of Mannat, a fiery young chef determined to slice through stereotypes and prove her culinary prowess. Aishwarya, Mannat's boss, considers her unfit for everything.

Aishwarya is not just her difficult boss but her biological mother, who abandoned her at birth. Unknown to this fact, the show revolves around this storyline and more. Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki will premiere on January 6 on Colors TV and air Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

Watch Mannat's promo here-

Meri Bhavya Life

Meri Bhavya Life is another fictional drama that is set to entertain fans. Starring Prisha Dhatwalia and Karan Vohra in lead roles, the show will depict an inspiring tale of self-love and acceptance. The premiere date and time have not yet been announced, but the show will air on Colors TV.

Watch Meri Bhavya Life's promo here-

Pocket Mein Aasmaan

Pocket Mein Aasmaan is an upcoming story of a young pregnant aspiring doctor and her opinionated husband, who is against her decision to balance her personal and professional life together. Featuring Abhika Malakar and Farman Haider, the first promo of the show was uploaded on January 1, 2025. The show will air on Star Plus. The premiere date and time have not yet been announced.

Watch promo of Pocket Mein Aasmaan:

Chetki

An exciting horror drama titled Chetki is set to give you goosebumps. The show was announced on January 1, 2025. The star cast, premiere date, and time is not announced. However, the teaser of the show looks spine-chilling.

Watch Chetki's teaser here-

The above-mentioned shows have been officially announced by the respective channels. There are many other Indian TV shows of 2025 which are expected to be announced soon.

