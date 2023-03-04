Local court grants actor Sheezan Khan bail in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Read Report

Actress Tunisha Sharma, who was last seen in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', essaying the role of Princess Mariam ended her life by committing suicide on the sets of the show last year. The actress, who was in her early 20’s was reportedly in a relationship with her Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan. He was playing the male lead in the show. The actor was arrested in connection with the suicide case for allegedly abetting the suicide of the star.

As per reports, Tunisha’s mother filed a case of abetment of suicide against him. Sheezan was arrested by the police the next day and kept under custody. Tunisha’s mother had told the police that the actress was going through a difficult time because of her relationship with Sheezan and this might have forced her to take such a bold step. She had also claimed in her complaint that the actor was cheating on her daughter. Reportedly, they had broken up just 15 days before Tunisha’s death.

Sheezan Khan gets bail

Sheezan Khan who was arrested on 26th December has been serving his time in jail for more than two months. The actor was granted bail today by a court at Vasai in Maharashtra. The court ordered the release of the actor on a bail bond of Rs. 1,00,000. In an interaction with ETimes TV, the actor’s lawyer Shailendra told the media that Sheezan was always innocent and the court proved that today. He said, “Sachhai ki jeet hui hai, Satyameva Jayate.”

While the local courts granted bail, the hearing at the High Court is pending which is due on March 9. Sheezan’s lawyer seems confident that the jury will be in his favor. He added, “The judgement in the High Court will also prove Sheezan innocent. We will seek to squash the FIR filed against him.” He also shared that since Sheezan has been granted bail, he will try to get the actor out by this evening or Monday morning. The lawyer also expressed his gratitude to those who supported them and also those who did not.



