May 20, 2024, is the Lok Sabha elections' voting day for the citizens residing in Mumbai, and many celebrities exercised their right to vote for their favorite political party. Deepika Singh, Shraddha Arya, and Nakuul Mehta, among others, voted and also motivated their fans to cast a vote. However, popular actress Gauahar Khan faced a major problem at the voting center, which resulted in her being deprived of her right to vote.

Gauahar Khan's angry reaction to election management

Gauahar Khan was spotted with her mother as she reached a booth to vote. However, soon she came out of the premises, mentioning that things were not organized properly. As she left in her car, she recorded a few Instagram stories and informed the viewers about what exactly happened to her. She stated that her name wasn't on the voters' list. She mentioned how it is frustrating to see that other people who've left the building for years had their names on the list but hers was missing.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's angry reaction from the voting premise:

Gauahar Khan's appeal to the Election Commission

Addressing her concerns, the Bigg Boss 7 winner appealed to the Election Commission and other authorities to look into the matter and allow the citizens of the country to vote based on their Aadhar cards. She mentioned that for every government or legal procedure, the Aadhar Card is valid, and thus it should also be valid for voting. The actress expressed her disappointment in not being able to cast her vote.

Gauahar Khan is best known for her stints in projects like Ishaqzaade and Bigg Boss 7, among others. She is married to Zaid Darbar and has a one-year-old son named Zehaan.

