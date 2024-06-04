Arun Govil, known for playing the role of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayan, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on March 18, 2021. The BJP leader contested the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician was trailing in the morning but eventually emerged victorious.

Arun Govil’s Election Verdict

Arun Govil, who was trailing earlier in the day, eventually defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma. According to the data from the Election Commission of India, Arun Govil won with a margin of around ten thousand votes.

The Ramayan actor got 546469 votes while Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma got 535884 and Bahujan Samaj Party leader, Devvrat Tyagi secured 87,025 votes.

It was, indeed, a tough competition between BJP’s Arun Govil and Samajwadi Party leader Sunita Verma. In Meerut, the voting, on April 26, witnessed 58.70 percent of voters participating in the election.

About Meerut’s Past Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajendra Agarwal from the BJP emerged victorious in this region with 586,184 votes, defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of the BSP by a margin of 4,729 votes. Haji Mohammad Yaqoob came in second place with a total of 581,455 votes.

The Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency comprises parts of both Meerut and Hapur districts. It falls within one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Meerut is a busy trade center in western Uttar Pradesh. The city is called the "sports city of India" due to its ever-growing sports goods industry.

Overall Verdict

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has surpassed the majority in early results with around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc is unexpectedly leading on more than 230 seats. Many exit polls had predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several even anticipated a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

