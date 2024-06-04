Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Smriti Irani accepts defeat in Amethi; says 'Josh is still high sir'

Today (June 4) is a big day for the nation as the results of the recently held Lok Sabha elections will be announced. Counting is underway, and the fates of a few seats have already been decided. In what came as a surprising twist, Smriti Irani, actress-turned-politician politician, lost her seat in Amethi, a district in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, to Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma.

After the result, came a social media post from Smriti Irani where she accepted her defeat and highlighted her hard work over the years.

Smriti Irani's first social media post after election results

Smriti Irani accepted her defeat gracefully. Taking it to social media, she penned a note highlighting years of hard work and mentioning that the results have not dampened her spirit. In her words, "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more."

She continued, "To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it’s still high, Sir."

Check out Smriti Irani's post here:

When Smriti Irani won the Amethi seat in 2019

For the unversed, in 2019, Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. She always considered Amethi her home. Early results show that she lost in the Amethi constituency by 1,67196 votes. This marks Congress's return to power in the constituency. Kishori Lal Sharma, a Congressman who worked closely with the Gandhi family for decades, won the seat.

Smriti Irani's journey in showbiz

Talking about the Union Minister's career in the television industry, Smriti Irani gained widespread recognition through her role as Tulsi Mihir Virani in the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which enjoyed prime-time success from 2000 to 2008. She continues to maintain a good relationship with her co-stars Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, director-producer Ektaa Kapoor, and others.

From one of the leading ladies of television to serving in the Ministry for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani continues to be an inspiration for many.

