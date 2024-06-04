Smriti Irani, known for her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most successful politicians today. After months of campaigning and facing tough competition from the opposition, Union Minister Smriti Irani lost the Amethi seat to Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma.

The actress-turned-politician accepted her defeat and said she would continue to serve the people of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh at the press conference.

Smriti Irani's election verdict

According to data from the Election Commission of India, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma won with a margin of more than 1.6 lakh votes. Kishori Lal Sharma got 5,39,228 votes while Smriti Irani got 3,72,032 as per ECI data.

According to the report by ANI, Smriti Irani said, "I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with dedication and loyalty. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi."

Smriti Irani's past election result in Amethi

In 2019, Smriti Irani secured victory in the Amethi constituency by defeating Rahul Gandhi with a lead of more than 55,000 votes. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead in 35 seats, while the INDIA bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Congress, has won 34 and 7 seats respectively.

Overall verdict

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is ahead in early counts, surpassing the majority mark, with around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc has secured about 230 seats. This outcome defies the predictions of most exit polls, which anticipated a clear win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even a two-thirds majority for the ruling alliance.

