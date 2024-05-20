May 20, 2024, is the voting day for citizens residing in Mumbai city, and many celebrities have been exercising their right to vote. From Deepika Singh to Gauahar Khan and Nakuul Mehta, among others, have cast their votes for their favorite political party.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly also stepped out with her family to cast a vote and was seen having a good time.

Rupali Ganguly on voting

Rupali Ganguly, who recently joined the Bhartiya Janta Party, stepped out in her comfortable yet stylish Indian attire to vote along with her mother and brother. Her son accompanied them to see the voting procedure. As she flaunted her inked finger, she said, "The family that votes together stays together."

Emphasizing the importance of voting, Ganguly mentioned that it is our fundamental right and everyone should celebrate the festival of democracy by voting.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's video here:

Rupali Ganguly's political career

Earlier this month, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly announced her association with PM Modi's Bhartiya Janta Party and said, "It seems as if I was supposed to be here." She also expressed her respect for Narendra Modi when she met him recently. She mentioned it was a fangirl moment for her as she looks up to him and respects his work.

Rupali Ganguly also took to social media to share a few glimpses of her inked finger and wrote, "I did my bit … Hope you did too !!"

She also shared a few pictures with her family and wrote, "Family that votes together stays together. Go Vote !!!!"

Take a look at her post here:

Rupali Ganguly is known for her performances in shows like Sanjeevani and Parvarish, among others. However, she gained immense appreciation for her stints in shows like Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, wherein she played a middle-class character, Monisha, and Anupamaa, wherein she is essaying the character of a go-getter.

