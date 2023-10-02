‘Look at eye level’: Rubina Dilaik’s sarcastic comment on Abhinav Shukla’s post makes fans react

Abhinav Shukla recently returned from a long vacation in the United States with Rubina Dilaik. The couple who are 4expecting their first child went on a babymoon. They returned just in time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Weeks after returning from the trip, the couple continue to share glimpses of their vacation on social media. Yesterday, the handsome actor uploaded a photo. However, what caught our attention was his wife Rubina’s comment on the post. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Rubina Dilaik's comment on Abhinav Shukla

Yesterday, Abhinav Shukla uploaded a photo where he is seen sitting across a table in a cafe in the outside seating area. Wearing a cap, the actor posed for the camera, looking toward the left with his head tilted slightly upward. While the picture is a very basic one, it is the caption accompanying it that got a sarcastic response from wife Rubina Dilaik. The caption for the photo reads, “People who caption such pictures as “ Always Look Up” bang their knees in the furniture! #abhinavshukla” His wife wrote in the comment section, “Ok! So look at eye level.” Reacting to Rubina's comment, fans dropped laughter emoji in the thread.

Check out Abhinav Shukla’s post here:

Check out the comment section here:

Abhinav Shukla’s professional life

Abhinav Shukla had a flourishing career in the television industry. Starting his career with modeling and television commercials, he rose to fame portraying the role of Vikram in Chotti Bahu. He also played his part in popular shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In 2007, he made his acting debut with the film TV: Jersey No. 10. The adventure lover has also featured in other films.

Abhinav Shukla’s personal life

Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tied the knot on June 21, 2018. It was work that brought Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla together. They met on the sets of Choti Bahu. They had their fairytale wedding in the quaint town of Shimla. However, their marriage hit a rough patch during the Covid-19 lockdown phase, and they contemplated divorce. They gave a last chance to save their marriage when they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Luckily, everything worked out, and the couple are currently enjoying 5 years of marital bliss. They will soon embrace parenthood for the first time. On September 16, 2023, the beloved couple took to social media to announce the news of their pregnancy on social media.

