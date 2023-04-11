Look at Nikki Tamboli's curves at your own risk; PICS

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! From embellished ethnic attires to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are the ones to look out for.

Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature with her new PICS

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli shared a picture of herself from her latest photoshoot and it’s just jaw-dropping. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a black bodysuit and paired a jean with it. She looked absolutely stunning as she kept her tresses open and posed for the lesnses while flaunting her curves. Along with the picture, Nikki wrote, ‘Parental warning, look at me at your own risk.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user wrote, ‘Hotness over loaded,’ while another fan called her ‘beauty queen.’

Check out the post here

Nikki Tamboli's career

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos.

