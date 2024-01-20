Looking back at Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s dreamy pre-wedding pictures

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale. While many contestants formed a lifelong bond inside the controversial house, there were some whose relationship went for a toss. TV actress Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss house with businessman-husband, Vicky Jain. However, more than their love, the two hit headlines for their turbulent equation. Last year, Ankita and Vicky shared dreamy portraits from their pre-wedding shoot which took place on a yacht.

Ankita and Vicky looked lovely in white outfits during pre-wedding shoot

On the occasion of Valentines' day, 2022, Ankita Lokhande had taken to her official Instagram handle to post a set of loved-up pictures from her pre-wedding shoot with better half, Vicky Jain. The actress’ infectious smile brightened up the screens. She looked resplendent in a white sleeveless gown. Ankita aced the glam game by leaving her curly tresses open. She opted for a minimal makeup look. Vicky, on the other hand, complemented her in a matching white shirt and pants. He accessorized the look with a pair of sunnies. The shoot took place in Dubai on a yacht. The duo looked absolutely breathtaking as they posed against the picturesque backdrop.

In the caption space, Ankita Lokhande had written, “I am absolutely, definitely, positively, unquestionably, beyond any doubt, in love with you. Celebrating love together and forever, Vicky Jain.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding photoshoot:

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Both of them have played the game really well and are strong contenders for the trophy. Vicky has got the tag of a ‘dark horse’ for his game. During the show, Ankita and Vicky often got engaged in serious arguments. There have been instances where they even hinted at parting ways post the show.

Ankita and Vicky got married on December 14, 2021 after being in a relationship for three years. The grand wedding happened in Mumbai. The festivities lasted for three days and included six intricate ceremonies. Ankita wore a beautiful golden lehenga on her big day, while Vicky looked handsome in a traditional sherwani.

