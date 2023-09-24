'Lost them both within last 2 months': The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda mourns demise of his parents

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda, the talented comedian-actor, suffered a heart-wrenching loss recently as he lost both his parents within two months. The pain of losing one's parents is an indescribable sorrow that leaves an enduring void in one's life. Kiku, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility, faced this personal loss with courage and resilience. Many didn't know about it until Kiku recently shared a post about losing both of his parents. A few hours ago, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda shared a new post on his Instagram handle informing his fans and followers about his parents' demise.

Kiku Sharda mourns the demise of his parents:

Sharing a picture of his parents, Kiku Sharda mourned the loss of his parents by remembering their habits which were extremely close to his heart. He wrote, "Lost them both within the last 2 months. My maa and my papa. Maa- aapki bahut yaad aati hai maa, aapke bina life ke baare mein kabhi socha nahi tha. Ab mere TV shows ke baare mein mujhe feedback kaun dega, mujhe kaun bataiga ki main kaha galat ja raha hoon aur kahan sahi, meri har kaamyabi par khush kaun hoga aur mere har setback par dukhi kaun hoga. KBC ka episode dekh kar mujhe call kaun karega aur bataiga ke aaj Amithabh Bachchan ne kya mazedaar kiya. Mujhe aur bahut kuch sunna tha aap se , bahut kuch kehna tha aapse, bahut kuch poocha tha aapse , yeh sab ab kisse?

Here's Kiku Sharda's post -

Kiku continued, "Papa- Aapko hamesha itna strong dekha, itna confident dekha, life ko puri tarah enjoy karte dekha. You had so many plans for your children and grandchildren, family mattered the most to you. ‘Positivity’ is how I describe you, I have never seen anyone to be as positive as you. In the biggest of downfalls of life, you always saw the bright side. Bahut seekha aapse, aur bahut seekhna tha aapse. Aap dono ne jaane mein jaldbaazi kar di. Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatein baaki thi. You promised each other to be together forever and together you are (heart emoticon) Miss you maa and pa (heart emoticon)."

Celebs offer condolences:

Paying their respects, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "Heartfelt condolences.. May MAHAKAAL give them peace .. OM SHANTI," Ali Asgar commented, "Saddened..heartfelt condolences kiks," Bharti Singh wrote, "Rip," Mahima Chaudhry commented, "So sorry to hear about dad," Rajiv Thakur said, "Om shanti may god give u strength," Tannaz Irani commented, "You will surely carry on their legacy. You are truly blessed to have had such wonderful parents. May you find the strength to bear this loss. May their souls rest in peace. And know that they are looking down at you and protecting you and your kids always."

Speaking about The Kapil Sharma Show, reportedly, the next season of Kapil Sharma's show will return by October.

