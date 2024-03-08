Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes are known for their acting talent which they have showcased via several television shows. The two have a huge fanbase in the industry. Currently, the actors are making headlines for their new project titled Love Adhura. Falling into the romantic thriller genre, the upcoming show will take the audience into a world of mystery and love. The makers have unveiled the trailer showcasing an intimate conversation between Karan and Erica.

Love Adhura trailer is out

Earlier, the makers released a 30-second teaser with the tagline 'A game of love and secrets.' Just a few hours ago, they released the trailer for Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes' upcoming web show. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Munnar, the trailer introduces Karan as Sumit and Erica as Nandita. With a mix of intimate scenes and stunning scenery, the trailer builds anticipation for an exciting thriller.

The trailer opens with stunning visuals wherein the duo engages in sweet love talks. Through romantic scenes and soothing background music, it shows how Sumit and Nandita fall in love. It also gives a glimpse into the mystery and sheds light on the dark secrets of their lives. Essentially, Love Adhura will unfold a passionate love story involving deceit and mystery.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Erica Fernandes wrote, "Kahani aur sach ke beech se guzarta hai Sumit aur Nandita ke love story ka raasta. Brace yourself for a love story like no other."

Watch the trailer here:

Well, talking about when and where to watch Love Adhura, the upcoming web series will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from March 13th. With a blend of thrill, mystery, and love, the show promises to offer audiences an amazing experience, featuring Karan Kundra and Erica Fernandes in never-seen-before avatars.

Love Adhura is directed by Tanveer Bookwala and also features Saqib Ayub, Chiragg Khatri, Vivek Madaan, Abhilasha B Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit. This modern love story infused with thrilling scenes is bound to surprise viewers. For those unaware, Karan Kundrra will also be seen in the movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda.

