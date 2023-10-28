‘Love him, his vibe, his energy’: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar shares fangirl moment with Karan Johar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar recently met the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar during the Mumbai Film Festival opening at NMACC. The actress shared her fangirl moment and posted a picture of her encounter with the celebrated director on social media.

Jiya Shankar's fangirl moment with Karan Johar

Jiya Shankar, who rose to fame with her standout appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared an image of her meeting with Karan Johar on her social media. In the photograph, Jiya's palpable excitement was evident as she stood beside the prolific filmmaker. Her caption for the image, "My heart…. Just …. Idk ….. i mean …. Finally !!!," beautifully reflected the sheer joy of the encounter.

Jiya was all smiles as she posed for the camera. In another tweet, Jiya Shankar penned down her experience of being at the star-studded event. She wrote, "Last night at @nmacc_india for @MumbaiFilmFest was so beautiful! Neha Dhupia looked stunning and absolutely love her humour haha !

Priyanka chopra jonas God the way she talks, walks and just slays 🙌🏻 Queen ! Got to meet Karan johar sir and if only there was enough time to chat a lil more with him but hopefully soon. Absolutely love him, his vibe, his energy is so warm and welcoming."

Jiya Shankar's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2

The actress's journey to fame in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was marked by her candid and unfiltered personality. Her bond with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan captivated the audience, making her a standout favorite on the show. Later, she also worked with him in a music video.

Jiya Shankar's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw her reaching the top 6 before her eviction. Apart from her reality show journey, Jiya Shankar has carved a niche for herself in the world of television.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is a celebrated filmmaker who has delivered some of the biggest hits in the industry. His collaborations with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan have given us iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, earning him a permanent place among the celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood.