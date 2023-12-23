‘Love, laughter and Holiday Cheer’: Shraddha Arya enjoys Christmas carnival with family

Shraddha Arya went out with her family at a Christmas carnival. The actress took to social media to shares glimpses of her Christmas outing.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Published on Dec 23, 2023   |  01:55 AM IST  |  903
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya enjoys Christmas carnival (PC: Shraddha Arya Instagram)

Actress Shraddha Arya delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her joyous Christmas celebration at a festive carnival with her family. The actress took to social media just moments ago, treating her followers to a series of lively pictures capturing the essence of the season. It is evident from the photos that the Kundali Bhagya actress had a gala time. 

Shraddha Arya enjoys Christmas carnival with family

The snapshots featured Shraddha Arya in a festive mood, radiating happiness at a Christmas carnival alongside her loved ones. In one photograph, she struck a pose with her sister, and in another heartwarming moment, she shared the frame with her parents. The actress enjoying typical fair things- savouring a cotton candy was also caught on camera.

Check out Shraddha Arya's pictures here:

The highlight of the photo collection was a complete family picture, capturing the essence of togetherness and holiday joy. Shraddha Arya expressed her gratitude for these priceless moments in the caption, saying, "Forever Grateful For These Priceless Moments! Love, laughter, and Holiday Cheer... #ChristmasCarnival #HolidayFever #WonderLand #FamilyTime."

For the festive occasion, the Kundali Bhagya actress opted for an athleisure look that perfectly blended comfort with style. She wore a sleek black sports bra paired with a casually opened white button-up shirt and loose grey denim pants. Completing the ensemble, Shraddha donned white sneakers and effortlessly kept a touch of the Christmas spirit with a bold red tote bag.

Shraddha Arya's Switzerland diaries

Shraddha Arya recently returned after enjoying a getaway amidst the hills of Switzerland. She was accompanied by her co-star and good friend, Anjum Fakih. The girls had a lavish vacation as they enjoyed their time off. It was the first international trip together for the on-screen sisters.

Shraddha brought back souvenirs for all her friends. Her co-star Paras Kalnwat took to social media to share what the actress got for him, a pack of Lindt chocolates. The actress shares a beautiful bond with almost all her co-stars.

On the work front, the actress is seen in Kundali Bhagya. She is associated with the show since the very beginning. 

Credits: Instagram
Tv news & gossip Shraddha Arya
