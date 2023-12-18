'Love You MO Maasi': Aashka Goradia responds as Mouni Roy showers love on former's baby boy

New mom Aashka Goradia is basking in the glory of being blessed with a baby boy. The actress shares a warm bond with a few actresses from the industry. Goradia makes sure to nurture the connections she makes while working on different TV shows. One of her close friends from the industry is Naagin actress Mouni Roy.

Recently, Mouni Roy took to social media to share a picture with Aashka's baby boy, William Alexender.

Mouni Roy poses with Aashka Goradia's son

In a loved-up picture posed by Roy, she is seen hugging Aashka's son, little William Alexender. She wrote, "William Alexander ladies & gentlemen. Nothing more precious. #heartsfull #Maasilove #cantstopcrying. Aashka also responded to the adorable picture and wrote, "loveeeee this - #cryingalready - William Alexander- you are blessed and very loved. love you MO Maasi. lots lots lots."

Have a look at Mouni Roy's post and Aashka Goradia's comment

Aashka Goradia and Mouni Roy's friendship

Aashka Goradia and Mouni Roy got to know more about each other from Naagin 2. Aashka entered the show as an immortal queen, a negative character opposite the protagonist, played by Mouni. Ever since their association with Naagin 2, Aashka and Mouni have remained friends and made sure to attend all the important events and occasions in each other's lives.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe announced the pregnancy

On May 14, 2023, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe shared the exciting news of their pregnancy. Aashka wrote, "On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special!

“Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!” Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe"

Post the announcement the couple shared a few glimpses from their pregnancy journey. From taking fitness into the utmost consideration to spending time in nature, Aashka's pregnancy journey seemed quite bright and exciting.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe welcome a baby boy

On October 30, 2023, the couple welcomed a baby boy. Brent shared the news on social media and wrote, "This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I’ll have living proof God exists."

