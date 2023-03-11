Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin arrive in Goa to attend Krishna Mukherjee's wedding

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most popular couples of the television industry. This cute couple has never shied away from owning their relationship publicly. Both of them are very active on their social media handles and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Be it their pics from vacations or cute videos, they have always kapt their fans hooked to their social media accounts.

Currently, the lovebirds have reached Goa to attend actress Krishna Mukherjee's wedding ceremony. Their Instagram stories show their joy and excitment for the wedding.

Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after portraying the character of Aliya in the Star Plus show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', along with Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Aly Goni. Krishna's wedding to her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla will take place on 13th March.

About Aly and Jasmin's relationship

Aly and Jasmin first met each other during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and then participated in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 where they fell in love and eventually started dating.

Last month, the couple took a trip abroad to celebrate Goni's birthday.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin looks uber cool as she poses in a stylish denim outfit on her vacation; PICS