Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate his birthday in Goa, twin in stunning white outfits

Popular actor Karan Kundrra celebrates his 39th birthday today (October 11) and he has been receiving heartfelt wishes from all over the nation. Karan, who has been a part of the industry for a long time, never fails to impress the audience with his style and acting prowess. The actor definitely broke many hearts when he got into a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Since then, Karan and Tejasswi have been setting relationship goals and are making the audience fall in love with them.

Karan Kundrra celebrates birthday in Goa:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared several glimpses of Karan Kundrra's birthday on his social media handle. In these snaps shared by the actress on her Instagram story, we see the duo setting new benchmarks as they flaunt their amazing fashion sense in stylish outfits. Tejasswi is seen dressed in a white thigh-high slit dress as she flaunts her midriff and toned legs. Whereas Karan is seen wearing a white shirt and pants. The couple is also seen relishing delicious food, cutting the birthday cake, and popping the champagne.

Take a look at the PICS here-

Speaking about their love tale, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season and fans couldn't stop gushing over this cute couple. Despite facing many difficulties in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan emerged as one of the strongest couples in the industry. Even after the show, they are going headstrong and are setting relationship goals.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's film Thank You For Coming, which was directed by Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and more in pivotal roles. Thank You For Coming is released on the big screens on 6th October.

Prior to Thank You For Coming, Karan was seen in a fictional show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also starred Reem Sameer and Gashmeer Mahajani in pivotal roles.

