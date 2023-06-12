Maddam Sir actress Pankhuri Awasthy opens up about returning to work post embracing motherhood

Popular telly actress Pankhuri Awasthy is on cloud nine ever since she announced her pregnancy. The beautiful momma-to-be is expecting twins with her husband Gautam Rode. The Razia Sultan actress is currently in her third trimester and actively shares details of her pregnancy on social media. Fans enjoy the tidbits she shares about her pregnancy. Recently, the actress opened up on whether she plans to return to acting after her pregnancy.

Pankhuri Awasthy on plans to return to acting after embracing motherhood

On Sunday evening, Pankhuri held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media. These sessions are common among celebrities and they get a chance to interact with their fans. During this session, a fan asked Pankhuri, "Will you get back to acting profession after delivery?" To this the actress uploaded a video and gave a detailed reply. She seems confident to return to her profession as she shared, "Of course, without a doubt. Acting is something that I love and over the years, it has become a part of me and I really don't know know how to do away with that part." She also further added why she wants to continue acting and said, "Acting for me is like a bonus when it happened because I never thought I could be an actor because I had absolutely no connections in Mumbai because I was in Bangalore and Delhi. So, it's always going to be a part of life."

On the other hand, fans of Pankhuri were also curious to know about her fitness routine during pregnancy, how she manages her mood swings, and other details. The Maddam Sir actress patiently shared all details with her fans.

Pankhuri Awasthy's professional life

On the professional front, Pankhuri made her acting debut in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Since then, she has been a part of numerous shows such as Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, and most recently, Maddam Sir.

