Maddam Sir fame Pankhuri Awasthy announces pregnancy with husband Gautam Rode; Deets inside

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several telly shows. The actress rose to fame by essaying the lead role in the show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. The actress who was recently seen in the popular show Maddam Sir is married to TV actor Gautam Rode. After 5 years of married life, the pair shared an exciting news today that they are ready to embrace parenthood.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode to embrace parenthood

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pankhuri shared a cute animated video that shows three milestones of their lives- their first meeting, marriage, and now the arrival of their first child. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!”

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the news, industry friends of the couple shared their wishes in the comment section. Actress Anita H Reddy, who is also a mother wrote, “Awwww congratulations.” Vivek Dahiya wrote, “Woohoo congratulations guys!!” Sarguun Mehta, Meera Deosthale, and Maanvi Gagroo are among the other celebs who wished the pair for this happy news. Fans also left no stone unturned to share their excitement with the actress.

Earlier today, Pankhuri posted a photo of herself and her husband Gautam in an Instagram story and wrote “Announcement coming soon.”

About Pankhuri and Gautam

Pankhuri and Gautam met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi, while Gautam played the lead, Karn. While they started off as good friends, soon the friendship turned into love. As their dating rumours spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

