Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor Bhupinder Singh shoots neighbor, injures three; Report

Bhupinder Singh, a popular face in the television industry has been reportedly charged with murder after he shot dead a man and injured three others. The incident which came to light today occurred a few days back. The actor had an argument with his neighbors at his farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Bhupinder Singh charged under sections 302, 307, 323, 504, and 34

Bhupinder Singh was accompanied by three accomplices who were armed with lathis during the incident. Reportedly, the actor opened fire with his licensed gun killing one of the neighbors. His family also suffered serious injuries. The three accomplices - Gyan Singh, Jivan Singh and Gurjant Singh have also been arrested.

The four accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation), and 34 (criminal act by several persons) of the IPC. The process to cancel the actor’s licensed arm is also underway.

What happened on the day of the incident?

Bhupinder Singh has a farmhouse in the village where he returned recently. He owns more than 500 bighas of agricultural land at Kunakheda, Bijnor. He had a row over cutting of Eucalyptus trees with his neighbors. The trees are along the boundary of the two plots. The neighbor, Gurdeep Singh and his family protested against the cutting of the three-four Eucalyptus trees that the actor wanted to cut down to fence his farm.

Reportedly, Bhupinder had cut down a few trees earlier, and the neighbors complained during that time too. The victims's family complained to the Badhapu police station, but they took no action. Meera Bai complained about the matter to the DIG (Deputy Inspector General) who has taken necessary actions now.

On the day of the incident, which happened three or four days back, Bhupinder fired shots from his gun killing 23-year-old Govind Singh. His family members- father Gurdeep Singh, mother Meera Bai and elder brother Amreek Singh sustained serious injuries. His sister escaped and hid in the fields.

Currently, the family members are receiving treatment at the district hospital under police supervision. Gurdeep Singh and Amreek Singh's condition is critical. The police talked to Meera Bai about the incident.

The last rites of the deceased were performed at Ramganga Ghat. Due to the absence of his family members, his funeral pyre was lit by his sister Sukhwinder Kaur.

Action against police

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said he had issued a 'task order' a few days ago to resolve the matter amicably but local police did not take the matter seriously. He said, “The dispute should not have escalated. It was the duty of the local cops to facilitate talks, but they were negligent.” After enquiry, the SP suspended the Badhapur police station in-charge Sumit Rathi, inspector Yasin and police constable Krishna Kumar have been suspended by the Superintendent of police for their negligence.

Deputy Inspector General Moradabad Muniraj reached the spot late in the evening as soon as he received th information. He told the media that the investigation of the case is going on.

Who is Bhupinder Singh?

The 54-year-old actor has been seen in popular television dramas including Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Haseena Thi, Ye Pyaa Na Hoga Kam, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Tere Sheher Mein. The actor has also starred in a few Bollywood films in supporting roles including Soch Lo, Laal Chooda, Yuvvraaj, and Ready, among others. His film career also extended to the Telugu film industry.

