Madhuri Dixit, the adored actress in the entertainment industry, is celebrating her 57th birthday today, on May 15. Known as Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl, she is not only talented in acting but also renowned for her mesmerizing dance skills. With every performance, she captivates audiences and proves herself to be an exceptional dancer.

The actress was showered with warm wishes not just from Bollywood stars but also from several celebrities within the television industry. Here’s how TV celebs wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who has a close relationship with Madhuri from their time hosting Dance Deewane, posted a lovely video with a heartfelt caption.

He wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday to the lady jisse dekh kar aaj bhi sabka dil dhak dhak karne lagta hai .. happy happy birthday Madhuri mam . Have had the opportunity to learn so much from you . On your special day wishing you lots of love and health . Love u mam !! (Happiest birthday to the lady who still makes everyone's heart go dhak dhak when they see her).”

Ankita Lokhande

One of her admirers is none other than actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently paid a touching tribute to her on the sets of Dance Deewane. Not only did it make Madhuri emotional, but it also got her dancing. Ankita, a fan girl of the diva Madhuri Dixit, posted a heartwarming video with a heartfelt note.

Accompanying the post, she wrote, “Once a FAN is always a FAN! One of the most memorable moments of my life was when I shared the stage with @madhuridixitnene ma’am! It feels extra special to be with you in the same frame. All my life, I have always mimicked your dance steps and this feels a little more precious, especially on your birthday. All my love and heart to you, ma’am. Sending lots of love and tight hugs.”

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, the popular laughter queen and current host of Dance Deewane 4, made sure to send her birthday greetings to Madhuri. Bharti, known for her humor, is currently hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane, where Madhuri Dixit serves as a judge. They recently celebrated Madhuri's birthday on the set of Dance Deewane season 4, with Bharti sharing a lovely birthday message along with a photo.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, has captured hearts with her innocent nature. Following the show's conclusion, Shehnaaz has been involved in several significant projects, establishing her presence in Bollywood.

Shehnaaz also extends her birthday wish to the OG diva and her favorite Madhuri Dixit. She shared a video with Madhuri from the sets of Dance Deewane and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the OG diva of Bollywood and my favourite @madhuridixitnene ma’am.”

The birthday wishes for Madhuri Dixit show that the actress has a big heart and a humble personality, making her a favorite among all.

Pinkvilla wishes Madhuri Dixit a very Happy Birthday!

