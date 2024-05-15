Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge is bringing joy to the viewers through its enthralling episodes every weekend. In an upcoming installment, Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat and actor Chunky Panday are going to appear as special guests. While Mallika added glam, Chunky brought along his never-ending allure to the show.

Mallika Sherawat and Chunky Panday graces Madness Machayenge

The fresh teaser uploaded on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV opens with the presenter welcoming Murder star Mallika Sherawat on stage. She looks ravishing in a sexy green shimmery saree and grooves to her hit track Mayya Mayya before taking the seat. Comedian Kettan Singh kickstarts the show by taking a dig at Mallika’s beauty.

In the later part of the promo, yesteryear actor Chunky Panday makes an entry on his song Laal Dupatte Wali and says his famous Aakhri Pasta dialogue. Gaurav Dubey shines on with his gag. Chunky gives him a banana to eat and he starts eating it along with its peel.

When the actor asks him why he is doing so, Gaurav states, “Mein bada sanskari hun. Mein kisi ko nanga nahi dekh sakta (I am very cultured. I cannot see anyone naked).” This leaves everyone in splits of laughter. Paritosh Tripathi further lights up the evening with his jokes on the Aankhen actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The caption of the teaser reads, “Mallika Sherawat aur Chunky Pandey ke jalwe se hoga double madness! (Mallika Sherawat and Chunky Pandey’s charm will double up the madness!)”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Madness Machayenge:

About Madness Machayenge

Madness Machayenge is a comedy show that features eight popular comedians- Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey and Kettan Singh. They perform gags, roasts, spoofs, and stand-up acts for the guests who appear from Huma Qureshi acts as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion) and Harsh Gujral as the host on the show.

Madness Machayenge is produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd. It began streaming on the SonyLIV app from Mar 9, 2024. It now also airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran enacting Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue to singing in Hindi; 6 things to look forward to