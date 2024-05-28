Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge is one of those comedy shows that often witness celebrity guests marking their presence to amp up the entertainment quotient. From hilarious gigs from talented comedians to Huma Qureshi as Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion), the show offers every kind of madness to its audience. And now, Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni is all set to grace the show.

According to the new promo released by the makers on the official social media handles of SONY TV, Neelam Kothari Soni will make an appearance on Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge.

Neelam Kothari Soni is left in splits

After Neelam Kothari arrives on the stage, the environment becomes fun-filled with her grace and joyous personality. From Agneepath's Kancha to enacting Shah Rukh Khan and Sooraj Barjatya, the comedians take comedy to a new level with their creativity.

Along with Huma Qureshi and the audience, the Billoo Badshah actress is seen laughing at the gigs and enjoying them. Besides laughing her heart out at the comedy acts, she will be seen dancing her heart out to the Aap Ke Aa Jane Se track.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Iss hafte, guest Neelam Kothari ke aa jane se madness aur comedy ka level hoga aur bhi uccha! Dekhiye #MadnessMachayenge, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par! (Well, with the arrival of guest Neelam Kothari, the level of madness and comedy will be even higher! Watch #MadnessMachayenge, Sat-Sun 9:30 pm, only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision!)"

Have a look at the promo here:

About Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge

Madness Machayenge is a comedy show that features the concepts of roasting the guests, spoofs, and stand-up acts from a group of well-known comedians- Snehil, Gaurav Dubey, Inder Sahni, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, and Kettan Singh.

It stars Huma Qureshi as the Madness ki Malkin, who often ends up getting roasted on the show. On the other hand, Harsh Gujral serves as the host. Celebrities such as Munawar Faruqui, Uorfi Javed, Ameesha Patel, Anup Jalota, Surbhi Chandna, and other famous faces have appeared as guests till now.

