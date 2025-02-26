Maha Shivratri: Rupali Ganguly, Ankita Lokhande, and others offer prayers to Lord Shiva and extend wishes; PICS

Today, February 26, we celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri throughout the country. On this day, devotees observe fasts and offer their prayers to Shiva and Parvati, who were married on this day. Maha Shivratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, where devotees express their devotion in various ways, such as fasting, visiting temples, and making donations. On this special occasion, celebrities have also sent their best wishes to their fans.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. She often visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain once a while to seek the blessings of Mahadev. On this day, Rupali uploaded a few photos from the sets of her show and can be seen posing beside the Shivling. She extended Maha Shivratri's wishes on this auspicious day.

Sharing these photos, the Anupamaa actor wrote, "ॐ नमः पार्वतीपतिये हर हर महादेव: शिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को एवं आपके परिवारजनों और प्रियजनों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनायें और प्यार भोलेनाथ का आशीर्वाद आप पर सदैव बना रहे Happy SHIVRATRI BHOLEBABA KI JAI HAR HAR MAHADEV JAI MAHAKAAL@directorskutproduction thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this beautiful pooja."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post here-

Ankita Lokhande

Today early morning, Ankia Lokhande uploaded a video on her Instagram profile of doing prayers at her house. In this clip, Ankita can be seen offering her prayers to the sun, pouring water into a Tulsi plant, decorating her temple at home and offering prayers to the god. She also performed aarti and wished fans on this auspicious occasion.

Advertisement

Sharing this clip, the Bigg Boss 17 fame wrote, "शिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! इस पवित्र रात्रि पर, भगवान शिव आप पर अपनी कृपा बरसाएँ, तथा आपके जीवन को कृपा और शांति से भर दें। ॐ नमः शिवाय!! May Lord Shiva’s blessings bring you peace, prosperity, and boundless joy this Mahashivratri. Om namah shivay."

Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya was clicked today as she stepped out to seek blessings at a temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Dressed in a gorgeous pink traditional attire, Isha looked beautiful. She even wished the paparazzi "Happy Maha Shivratri" before leaving.

Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also extended wishes. He shared a picture on his Instagram profile where he is dressed as Lord Shiva and in the caption, he wrote, "Aap sabhiko MAHASHIVRATRI ki bahot bahot shubhkamnaye."

Take a look at Mandar Chandwadkar's post here-

Several other celebrities also extended Maha Shivratri's wishes.

Neil Bhatt

Remo Dsouza

Tushar Kalia

Vishal Singh

The Pinkvilla team extends Maha Shivratri's wishes to all our readers!