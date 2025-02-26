Maha Shivratri EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohit Purohit reveals how he finds balance in life; wants fans to do more than just fasting

Maha Shivratri is celebrated today (February 26) across the country. This occasion is celebrated to honor Shiva and Parvati's wedding. As this festival is celebrated with great zeal and spirit by all the Shiva devotees, a few actors have also talked about the importance of this festival in their lives. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit exclusively shared with us how he used to celebrate Maha Shivratri, the importance of Lord Shiva in his life, and also a message for his fans.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Purohit elaborated on how he celebrated Maha Shivratri earlier. He shared, "I remember going to the temple early in the morning and doing the Shivling puja, pouring milk and water over the Shivling, offering belpatra."

The actor added, "But more than that, there was this peaceful and positive feeling around. Even now, I try to keep the day calm and reflective. I’m not very strict with rituals, but I always take some time to meditate and just sit quietly."

Rohit emphasized how Lord Shiva holds a special place in his heart. "I truly believe in the power of Lord Shiva, his energy, his strength, and his calmness. For me, Shiva represents balance, knowing when to stay still and when to take action. That’s something I try to follow in my life," the actor stressed.

He even discussed how Maha Shivratri should be celebrated by distributing happiness among close ones. He shared, "I feel Maha Shivratri is not just about fasting or visiting temples, but also about spreading love and kindness."

Delivering an important message to his fans, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor opined, "I’d really ask everyone to do something good for others, even if it’s something small. Whether it’s feeding someone, helping those in need, or just being kind, it brings you closer to the spirit of Lord Shiva."

Speaking about Rohit Purohit's work life, the actor is currently seen playing the lead role of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, he stars opposite Samridhii Shukla. Ever since Rohit came on board, his performance has received immense appreciation from the audience. Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he starred in several shows such as Udaariyaan, Gauna – Ek Pratha and more.