Mahabharat clocks 10 years: Sourabh Raaj Jain and Shafaq Naaz aka Krishna and Kunti express gratitude

Mahabharat aired in 2013 and became a popular television serial. The Indian historical epic television series based on the Hindu Sanskrit Epic Mahabharata starred a stellar cast. It included Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, and Aham Sharma, among others. The actors were well-loved and the show received a positive response. Today, Mahabharat clocks 10 years. To mark this occasion, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Shafaq Naaz penned gratitude posts on social media.

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares a post on 10 years of Mahabharat

The actor gained immense fame after essaying the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show. Even today, Sourabh Raaj Jain is known by his fans as Krishna of Mahabharat. Taking to Twitter, he shared his gratitude for the immense love that the show received. He wrote, "10 years of mahabharat and innumerable blessings received from you all and it continues. it was a series of limited episodes which did not run for years but still made a place in your hearts, one person who’s determination, vision and passion made it happen is @sktorigins हरे कृष्ण"

Here's Sourabh Raaj Jain's post!

Shafaq Naaz pens note

Actress Shafaq Naaz was seen essaying the role of Kunti in the epic. Uploading a video that comprises some of her best scenes from the show, she wrote, "10 years of Mahabharat today, Blessed to be a part of this epic show. Mahabharat and kunti is always gonna be a part of me. thank you for the love you guys have given me. #kunti#mahabharat."

Check out Shafaq Naaz's post here!

Reaction of netizens

Reciprocating to Shafaq and Sourabh's post, netizens got nostalgic. They looked back at the serial and shared how much they missed it. Some also expressed how much they enjoyed seeing the respective actors in their roles. "Thank you @sktorigins for such a magnum Opus. & @saurabhraajjain your journey from fighting the antidote of criticism like "why is our Krishna six feet three inches tall" to appreciation needs special mention. You as Lord Krishna is one of the most amazing things ever happened," reads a comment. One user wrote, "I now always re-watch Mahabarat. I like the parts of Kunti and Pandawa, Draupadi and Arjuna. It doesn't feel like time has passed so quickly, I miss Mahabarat."

