Mahabharata's Shakuni mama Gufi Paintal's health deteriorates after hospitalization; Details Inside

The iconic television series Mahabharat, which aired on the screens of Doordarshan in 1988, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. This mythological saga has left an unforgettable mark on the minds of fans, with each character etching their presence in our memory. Among them, actor Gufi Paintal's portrayal of 'Shakuni Mama' stands out as a memorable performance in the show. His character gained immense popularity and his performance was applauded by the viewers. After years, the actor is again in the headlines this time due to his deteriorating health.

Gufi Paintal's health update:

According to Latestly report, Gufi Paintal's health has deteriorated and he has been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. It is being said that the actor has been ill for a long time, but on May 31, he was admitted to the hospital when his condition became critical.

Recently, actress Tina Ghaai shared the health update of Mahabharata actor Gufi Paintal on social media and urged her followers to pray for him. Sharing a picture of the actor, Tina wrote, "GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded." Soon after this fans flooded the post and wished the actor a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, "Bhagwan aapko jaldi swasth karein yahi hamari prarthna hai bhagwan ji se.jai shree Krishna," while another user wrote, "Jaldi swasth hone ki prathna karte hai."

Take a look at the post here-

Gufi Paintal's professional life:

Gufi Paintal started his career with the 1975 released film 'Rafu Chakkar'. After this, the actor became a part of many films including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. But the actor rose to fame after his stint in BR Chopra's serial 'Mahabharat' released in 1988. For the uninformed, Gufi worked not only as an actor but also as a casting director. The actor was last seen in Star Bharat's show 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shaheer Sheikh: Revisiting Mahabharat's Arjun's top shows as he turns 39