Mahabharata-Radhakrishn: Remembering Gufi Paintal through his memorable journey in TV

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, known for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has sadly passed away at the age of 79. He breathed his last in Mumbai on June 5, Monday, at 9 am, succumbing to age-related health concerns. The renowned actor was battling illness for a while and was admitted to the hospital on May 31. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to heart failure and his eventual demise. The family of Gufi Paintal has released an official statement confirming the sad news of the actor's passing.

The statement read, "With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family." Speaking about his work life, the actor successfully carved a space in the hearts of the audience with his performance. His character of 'Shakuni Mama' in Mahabharata stands out as a memorable performance. He gained immense success and was applauded by the viewers. However, not many know, apart from Mahabharata, Gufi Paintal has been a part of numerous other shows on Television and performed various characters.

Let's look at Gufi Paintal's performance in 5 other successful shows that left a mark:

Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein:

Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein was a beloved show that aired from 2012 to 2013 on Zee TV, captivated viewers with its endearing storyline. Starring Ragini Nandwani and Mukul Harish in lead roles, the series depicted the challenges and love within the Kaushik family as they navigated through various obstacles. Gufi Paintal, portraying the character of Brijbhushan Bhalla, made notable appearances in a few episodes of the show, earning praise from the audience for his remarkable portrayal.

Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap:

Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap depicted the life of Maharana Pratap, a renowned sixteenth-century ruler of the Mewar kingdom. This Indian historical fiction series starred Sharad Malhotra, Rachana Parulkar, Faisal Khan, and Roshni Walia in prominent roles. Premiering on 27 May 2013, the show concluded on 10 December 2015. Gufi Paintal made his presence felt in the show by portraying the character of Humayun, the father of Akbar.

Karmaphal Daata Shani:

Karmaphal Daata Shani, a captivating mythological devotional series, graced Colors TV from 7 November 2016 to 9 March 2018. Rohit Khurana and Juhi Parmar portrayed lead roles, captivating a massive fan following. Within the show, Gufi Paintal delivered a remarkable performance in the pivotal role of Vishwakarmadev, earning accolades from viewers.

Karn Sangini:

Karn Sangini, an enthralling mythological series based on Kavita Kane's novel "Karna's Wife: The Outcast's Queen," graced the screens of Star Plus. Featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Aashim Gulati in the lead roles, the show premiered on 22 October 2018 and concluded on 25 February 2019. Gufi Paintal portrayed the character of Kripacharya in the series, leaving a memorable impact despite his brief appearance.

RadhaKrishn:

RadhaKrishn, featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead roles, emerged as India's beloved mythological show. Sumedh Mudgalkar, portraying Krishna, and Mallika Singh, portraying Radha, garnered immense adoration from fans. In this remarkable series, Gufi Paintal reprised the role of Vishwakarma, a character he had previously played in Swastik's Karmaphal Daata Shani. His portrayal held significant importance in the show. Premiering on 1 October 2018 on Star Bharat, RadhaKrishn went off the air on 21 January 2023.

Gufi Paintal's professional life:

Gufi Paintal started his career with the 1975 released film 'Rafu Chakkar'. After this, the actor became a part of many films including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, Mahabharat Aur Barbareek, and Suhaag. For the uninformed, Gufi worked not only as an actor but also as a casting director. The actor was last seen in Star Bharat's show 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki' which aired from 2021 to 2022 on Star Bharat.

