Mahakumbh 2025: Shivangi Joshi takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam with family, treats fans with THIS surprise; WATCH

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi had a spiritual experience as she recently visited Mahakumbh along with her family. As Mahakumbh is currently happening in Prayagraj, a massive population has gathered to participate in this one-in-a-lifetime experience. Shivangi also visited the festival with her parents and siblings and took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Along with this, the actress also made unforgettable memories during her visit.

Taking to her social media handle, Shivangi Joshi dropped a few glimpses from her Mahakumbh visit. Here, the actress can be seen taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, seeking blessings from pandits, experiencing the magical aarti and more.

Not only this, Shivangi treated her fans by showcasing her classical dancing skills on the stage of one of the events happening in Prayagraj. Her surprise is just unmissable. Sharing this post, Shivangi captioned, "#mahakumbh2025."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's experience of Mahakumbh here-

Several celebrities like Siddharth Nigam, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others have also visited Mahakumbh along with their family. These celebs had taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. The Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

Coming back to Shivangi Joshi, the actress has been a fans' favorite celebrity. The actress has a huge fan following who adore her for her genuine personality and talent. Over the years, Shivangi has worked on numerous fictional and non-fictional projects. She impresses the audience every time she appears on the screen.

While Shivangi did several roles, it was her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which made her a star. Shivangi was associated with this show for more than 5 years and garnered a massive fan following because of her talent. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan received applause from the viewers. Apart from this, Shivangi also worked in Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Bekaboo, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka and more.

As per rumors, Shivangi Joshi is in a relationship with actor Kushal Tandon. Reports also suggest that both are going headstrong in their relationship. A few months ago, their videos of vacationing together in Thailand had also gone viral on social media.