Mahakumbh 2025: Siddharth Nigam immerses in spiritual festivities and takes holy dip at Sangam with family; 'Sacred waters were...'
Actor Siddharth Nigam takes a holy dip with his family at the Kumbh Mela. He also shares a few photos and videos, giving a sneak peek into his spiritual experience.
The most significant and prominent Mahakumbh 2025 began with vibrant chants of bhajan in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It kickstarted on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025. On the auspicious occasion, Siddharth Nigam took a spiritual route as he had a holy dip in the Sangam. The actor, known for shows like Ashoka Samrat and Aladdin, shared some photos on social media, giving a glimpse of him enjoying the festivities.
In his recent Instagram post, Siddharth Nigam is seen expressing happiness over getting the opportunity to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh. One of the photos shows him, his brother Abhishek Nigam, and their mother posing in the sacred water.
Sharing his divine experience, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor writes a lengthy note in the caption. An excerpt from the note reads, “Standing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, I felt an indescribable sense of peace and gratitude as if the sacred waters were washing away not just physical impurities but every worry and burden within.”
Siddharth further adds, “This is more than a tradition; it’s a spiritual awakening, a moment where you connect with the divine and with yourself. I could feel the energy of countless devotees all united by faith and hope, which made the experience even more powerful.”
Lastly, he expresses gratitude for being a part of an incredible journey surrounded by the beauty of culture and spirituality. Nigam shares that the ‘snan’ not only left him rejuvenated but also made him feel more connected to the roots.
Workwise, Siddharth Nigam started his career as a child artist and went on to do films like Dhoom 3. Eventually, he solidified his status in the industry by doing shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, and others.
