Mahakumbh 2025: Sunil Grover 'feels blessed' as he takes 'much awaited dip' at Sangam; shares spiritual VIDEO

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has ventured on a spiritual journey by joining a host of devotees in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to visit the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. In this bustling gathering of faith and devotion, the comedian captured the essence of his experience and shared the same on his social media handle. He took a dip in the Ganga river with a heart filled with the desire for spiritual cleansing and enlightenment.

Sunil Grover shared his experience on Instagram by posting a video of himself immersed in the sacred waters of Ganga. In the caption, the Jawan actor highlighted the significance of the moment and the thousands of years of tradition associated with the riverside. He wrote, "दिव्‍य, दैवी, ईश्‍वरीय, (Divine, Celestial, Godly) Devine to be here at the Mahakumbh 2025. Feeling blessed to take a much awaited dip."

He added, "So many Sadhu, Sant, Rishi, Muni, Mahatma have been coming here for thousands of years in the same water. I feel full, complete. Gratitude to each and everyone who helped me to reach here. Jai ho!"

In another post, Sunil was seen posing with the ladies at Kumbh. The post is yet another testament to his simplicity and grounded personality. "Winters evening at the Kumbh," Grover mentioned.

Recently, Remo D'souza also went to Mahakumbh 2025 and took a dip at the Sangam. It was amid the reports about him receiving death threats that the choreographer went to the gathering. However, he was seen hiding his face partially and dressed in plain all-black traditional clothing. Remo blended in with the crowd and tried to remain anonymous.

For the unversed, Mahakumbh commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri. So far, millions of devotees have been to the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip.

Talking about Sunil Grover, the comedian was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2.

