Mahashivratri 2023: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia seek blessings

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually across the nation and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is celebrated today, February 18, 2023. According to legend, Maha Shivratri is celebrated to mark the occasion when Lord Shiva first performed the Tandava Nritya and saved the world from destruction. It is an important religious and spiritual event where people observe fast, perform worship of Lord Shiva, chant ‘mantra’, stay up at night and meditate. To mark this occasion, popular celebrities shared posts on social media to wish their fans and supporters. Actors celebrating Maha Shivratri

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot shared a video of sitting on his knees and praying at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the video, the actor looks dapper in a white kurta, and he shared the post with the caption, “#Gratitude #ThankYouUniverse #KashiVishwanath.” The actor has bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Beqaboo. Take a look at the post here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia, who recently got married to model Triveni Barman shared a photo of Lord Shiva in his Instagram story with the song Har Har Shambhu. The actor also posted a photo of him praying at a place that looks like a mountain cave with a shivling and an idol inside. The caption for the post reads, “Jai shiv shambho #mahashivratri #om #shiva.”

Actress Shiny Doshi, who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 13 shared a few photos of herself with the Maha Shiva Adiyogi Statue. In the caption, she wrote, “ना आदि, ना अंत है उसका, वो सबका, ना इनका-उनका, वही है माला, वही है मनका, मस्त मलंग वो अपनी धुन का, जंतर मंतर तंतर ज्ञानी, है सर्वग्य स्वाभिमानी, मृत्युंजय है महाविनाशी, ओमकार है इसी की वाणी. वही शून्य है, वही इकाय, वही शून्य है, वही इकाय, वही शून्य है, वही इकाय, ‘जिसके भीतर बसा शिवाय’.” The actress also shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram story where the statue can of the Siva can be seen lit up at night.

Popular TV actress Charu Asopa uploaded a photo on Instagram where she steps out of the car in a red suit, white chandan smeared on her forehead, and holding prasad in her hand. It appears the actress got back after performing puja and wrote in the caption, “Maha Shivratri aayi, Sukhon ke saath ye aayi.”

Actress Ankita Lokhande also shared a video of performing a puja at the temple and then at her home. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy #mahashivratri Om namah shivay.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani also posted a video from a temple where the actor was performing puja with others. He was wearing a pista green chikankari kurta and uploaded the 5-minute long video with the caption, "Happy Mahashivratri !! Har har Mahadev !! #mahashivratri2023."

ALSO READ: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur reveals he hasn't contacted her after Bigg Boss 16