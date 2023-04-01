Mahhi Vij can watch THIS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin over and over again; WATCH

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. TV actor Aly Goni who rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in StarPlus's romantic Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. In the show, the audience loved the chemistry between the two and lauded them for being real. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans have been going gaga over them

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s dance video

Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram story to share a video where Aly Goni is seen dancing with Jasmin Bhasin to the Punjabi number, Jhaanjar. They stole everyone’s heart with their performance as they churned out some flawless ‘Bhangra’ moves. The song is from the 2002 film Honeymoon, which stars Jasmin Bhasin. The video is from Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla’s sangeet ceremony. The video shared by Mahhi is from a fan page that uploaded the video with the caption, ‘this song and their chemistry.’ Mahhi shared this with the caption, “I can watch this video over n over again.” Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin reshared the post in their story.

Aly Goni looked dapper in a dark green blazer with a white shirt underneath, a black bow tie, and black pants. Jasmin looked gorgeous in a shimmery sharara and kurta set. Fans reacted to the performance of the couple and commented on how adorable they looked together. “JasLy forever, Power Couple,” wrote a fan. One comment also reads, “These two should get married.”

Watch the video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin here:

Jasmin Bhasin’s work front

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin made her small-screen debut with Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015. She then went on to do many big shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4 among others. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and has featured in several music videos. The actress made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the film, Honeymoon where she starred alongside Gippy Grewal.

