Mahhi Vij is on mommy duties as she helps her kids with project, captions PIC: ‘Back to school’

Mahhi Vij, an esteemed Indian television actress, has garnered widespread recognition and admiration for her compelling performances and acting prowess. Beyond her on-screen persona, Mahhi Vij is a devoted and affectionate wife, as well as a nurturing and devoted mother to her three children. In a recent social media post, Mahhi Vij posted a relatable picture of her doing her kid's school project, resonating with the experiences shared by many mothers of young children.

Mahhi Vij shares glimpse into her mommy life

Mahhi Vij's commitment to sharing her journey of motherhood with her dedicated fan base remains an endearing and cherished aspect of her social media presence. Recently, Mahhi Vij delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse into her mommy duties, providing an authentic and unfiltered glimpse into the realities of parenting and the delightful unpredictability that often accompanies life with young ones.

Uploading the photo that shows Mahhi Vij focusing on a school project on 'living and non-living things', she wrote in the caption, "Back to school." This post provides an amusing and endearing perspective on the challenges and joys of motherhood, particularly the juggling act that parents often face helping their kids with school projects at the last moment.

Yesterday, she also uploaded other photos on her Instagram story of her kids at swimming lessons. The actress ensures she never misses any of the small moments in her children's lives and tries her best to juggle career and mommy duties.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s journey into parenthood

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij commemorated their union in a heartfelt and intimate ceremony in 2010, in the loving presence of their close family and friends. In a remarkable turn of events in 2017, the couple embraced the role of foster parents by graciously welcoming the children of their housemaid into their homes.

Further enriching their journey as a family, in August 2019, Jay and Mahhi celebrated the arrival of their first biological child, a daughter they lovingly named Tara.

