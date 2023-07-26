Mahhi Vij opens up about losing one of her twins during IVF pregnancy when she had Tara

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, one of the most adored couples in the world of entertainment, have captured the hearts of fans with their love for each other, and their talent as artists. The couple has a daughter named Tara. Along with Tara, Jay, and Mahhi are also foster parents to two kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Their journey as parents has been closely followed by fans, as they have shared their joys and challenges with utmost transparency. However, in a recent revelation, Mahhi Vij opened up about a heartbreaking experience during her IVF pregnancy.

Mahhi Vij on losing one of her twins

In an interview with ETimes, Mahhi Vij shared the heart-wrenching story of losing one of her twins during her IVF pregnancy, which occurred when she was blessed with her daughter, Tara. The actress and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, had embarked on the IVF journey with hope and excitement, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their little one. Talking about how she got to know about twins, she said, "In IVF, there are chances of having multiple babies. Our Taru was A+ and the other baby was A. The baby couldn’t survive. The doctors said it was good that it’s leaving because most of the times it leaves along with the A+ baby. I was praying that it’s not our fate to have them both but at least one should be with us."

Mahhi Vij on her IVF journey

Recalling her IVF journey, Mahhi Vij shared that she was 34 when her eggs were retrieved. However, after several tries, she couldn't get pregnant. Mahhi took a break and changed doctors. At 36, she tried again, and this time, it clicked. She shared that she went to the Gurudwara and left everything to Wahe Guru. Talking about the money she got to know she was pregnant, she said, "Jay told me that I am pregnant with twins. I started crying. I prayed and informed our parents and close friends. The first trimester, I was on complete bed rest. I would only go for sonography and a nurse would visit home to give me the injections. I became much quieter and there was no social life."

