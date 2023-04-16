Mahhi Vij shares a glimpse of her kids Tara, Khushi and Rajveer getting vaccinated; Arti Singh and more REACT

Popular celebrity couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are among the most loved celebrity couple in the entertainment world. The duo has maintained an active social media presence and often treats their fans with glamorous photos and interesting reels with their kids. Mahhi and Jay have a daughter named Tara and the couple are also foster parents to two kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Mahhi who often shares a sneak peek of her personal and professional life with her fans yet again shared a video with her followers.

Mahhi Vij's new video:

A few hours ago, Mahhi Vij took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the actress shared a glimpse of her kids Tara, Rajveer, and Khushi getting vaccinated. We see the children crying out of pain and looked very scared of the injection as they were getting vaccinated. Mahhi added a fun twist to the video as she added audio that said, 'Laga Laga Laga Re.' Sharing this video, Mahhi wrote, "1234 laga laga re (laughing emoticons)."

Watch the video here-

As soon as this clip was up, several fans and celebs dropped laughing emoticons on this video. Arti Singh also commented, "Hahahahahhahahwhah hahahhahahahahaahagahaga," Yukti Kapoor wrote, "Aley," and many others dropped several comments.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's personal life:

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were in a relationship for a long time before they secretly tied the knot on 11 November 2011. However, they preferred to keep their marital status under wraps and refrained from talking about their personal life. Later, when Mahhi attended their friend's wedding, her ‘mangalsutra’ gave her marital status away. The couple later revealed that they got married in November 2011. The couple then had another wedding in a church in 2014. In 2017, Jay and Mahhi decided to foster their caretaker’s children, Rajveer and Khushi. Later in 2019, the duo welcomed their first biological child, a daughter and later named her Tara.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's professional life:

Speaking about Mahhi Vij, the actress has worked in numerous shows and has impressed the audience with her acting mettle. She was a part of several daily soaps such as Balika Vadhu, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, and Shubh Kadam among others.

At present, Jay Bhanushali is busy hosting India's Best Dancer season 3. Simultaneously, Jay is also seen in the newly launched show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Tina Datta.

