Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19, shares a VIDEO informing her fans; Jay Bhanushali REACTS

Popular actress Mahhi Vij is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment world. Over the years, Mahhi has starred in numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with her talent and good looks. Regarding her personal life, the actress is married to host-actor Jay Bhanushali, and the couple has a daughter named Tara. Along with Tara, Jay, and Mahhi are also foster parents to two kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

In a shocking turn of events, on March 30, Mahhi shared an update with her fans regarding her health. The actress informed her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In her social media post, the actress also shared how it is heartbreaking to stay away from her kids and urged everyone to take necessary precautions.

Mahhi Vij’s social media post:

Today, April 3, Mahhi Vij took to her social media handle to share an update regarding her health. Sharing a video, Mahhi confirmed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. In the clip, the actress also expressed her joy of meeting her kids after a long time and thanked everyone for praying for her and showering love on her. In the caption of this video, Mahhi wrote, “Thank you for all your prayers.” Fans flooded her comment section as soon as this video was up on the internet. Jay Bhanushali also commented and wrote, “Woooowwe.”

Watch Mahhi Vij’s video here-

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali:

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are among the most loved celebrity couple in the entertainment world. The duo has maintained an active social media presence and often treats their fans with glamorous photos and interesting reels with their kids. For the uninformed, Jay and Mahhi were in a relationship for a long time before they secretly tied the knot on 11 November 2011. However, they preferred to keep their marital status under wraps and refrained from talking about their personal life.

Later when Mahhi attended the wedding of their friend her ‘mangalsutra’ gave her marital status away. The couple later revealed that they got married in November 2011. The couple then had another wedding in a church in 2014.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij has worked in numerous shows and has impressed the audience with her acting mettle. She was a part of several daily soaps such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, and Shubh Kadam among others.

