Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid; Shares a heartbreaking video about staying away from her kids

Mahhi Vij is not a new name in the television industry. The Balika Vadhu actress who has featured in multiple television and reality shows over the years is happily married to TV heartthrob Jay Bhanushali. They have a daughter Tara, but before welcoming her into their lives, Jay and Mahhi fostered two kids, Khushi and Rajveer. In a recent update, the actress informed her fans that she tested Covid positive.

Mahhi Vij tests Covid positive

Sharing a video on her official Instagram handle, Mahhi said, “Hi guys, I’m Covid positive. It’s been four days since I got the report. Actually, I got tested as soon as I started showing symptoms. Everyone told me it’s just the flu, it’s in the weather and there’s no need for the test, but I wanted to be safe since there are kids at home.” Talking about the symptoms, she shared that this time it’s worse than the previous strains and she has experienced extreme body pain, and breathlessness. “Urging everyone to stay safe, she added, “Stay safe, Don’t take it easy because you don’t want to spread it to your parents or kids. I want to cry when I see Khushi’s video where she is saying ‘mujhe mumma chahiye’ or Tara calls me and says ‘Mumma, I’m missing you.’ It’s heartbreaking, so please take care of yourselves, everyone.”

It is evident from Mahhi’s social media handle how much she misses her daughter. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a clip where she is seen on a video call with Tara and Khushi. She uploaded it with the caption, “I miss you girls.” Earlier she also shared an adorable photo with Tara and wrote, “Missing my daughter.”

Reaction of Mahhi’s industry friends

Mahhi’s friends from the industry left no stone unturned to show their support and love for the actress. Comedian Bharti Singh commented, “kuch nahi jaldi theek ho jaugiiii get well soon.” Actress Srishty Rode wrote, “Get well soon.” Mahhi’s DID friends Charlie Chauhan and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh commented, “Get well soon di” and “You will be fine soon u are the strongest women I know.” Other celebs including Kamya Shalabh Dang, Shahwar Ali, Sana Makbul, Gautam Nain, and Renuka Shahane also commented on Mahhi’s post.

