Mahira Khan and Salim Karim Wedding: Decoding bridal outfit of Humsafar actress

Among the many things happening over the weekend, the most notable event is Mahira Khan getting married. Mahira Khan is a popular actress who is best known for her work in the Pakistani film industry. However, her talent has crossed borders and she has made waves on the Indian screen as well. As a result, she enjoys a considerable fan following among the Indian audience. Now, fans are happy and excited to see the actress tie the knot a second time with her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan’s wedding outfit

Gone are the days of wearing extravagant outfits and becoming opulent brides. The trend these days is to opt for minimalism. Following the trend, Mahira Khan was a minimal bride in her pastel wedding lehenga. On her special day, the gorgeous actress became a vision of minimalistic elegance. She donned a powder blue colored lehenga that exuded sophistication and simplicity. The off-shoulder full-sleeved blouse was a bold choice for the wedding and a great contemporary twist to the traditional outfit. It features intricately patterned white and silver threadwork work all over. The embroidery showcased a symphony of floral motifs and intricate designs. Continuing the same mesmerizing threadwork, Mahira's lehenga skirt flowed gracefully around her. The blouse and the skirt featured similar threadwork creating consistency in the look. What set the Humsafar actress' bridal attire apart was her unique use of the dupatta. Instead of draping it traditionally over her head, she chose to wear it as a veil. The net dupatta, adorned with matching embroidery running along the edges, framed her face and added an ethereal aura to her appearance.

Check out Mahira Khan's wedding outfit here

To complement her minimalist bridal outfit, Mahira Khan adorned herself with exquisite diamond jewelry. A diamond necklace adorned her neck, adding a touch of luxury to her ensemble. A dazzling mang tikka graced her forehead, while heavy diamond earrings hung delicately from her ears, completing the bridal look. She kept her make-up simple and nailed the minimal bride look.

In contrast, the groom wore a sky blue wedding turban with a black tailored suit. While, the Raees star kept the wedding secret and away from public eyes, her fans showered with wishes and love as soon as the video surfaced on the internet.

